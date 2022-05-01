Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Liverpool keep pressure on Man City with 1-0 win at Newcastle

A first-half strike from midfielder Naby Keita helped Liverpool secure a hard-earned 1-0 win at Newcastle United on Saturday as Juergen Klopp's side kept their Premier League title hopes alive and provisionally went top of the table. The victory put Liverpool two points ahead of champions Manchester City, who can regain first spot with a win at Leeds United later on Saturday. Newcastle are ninth on 43 points.

Soccer-Thousands of Real Madrid fans celebrate league title with team

About 150,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans flocked to the city's central Cibeles fountain on Saturday to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 35th LaLiga title which was clinched with a 4-0 home win against Espanyol. The supporters started gathering around the central landmark where the club usually celebrate their successes almost an hour before the end of Saturday's game, which Real won easily with two first-half goals by Rodrygo spurring them on.

NHL-Lightning enter playoffs seeking rare Stanley Cup three-peat

The Tampa Bay Lightning enter the NHL playoffs chasing a rare three-peat as Stanley Cup champions while the Florida Panthers hope to put the finishing touches on what has been a dominant season. The playoffs mark the most exciting time of year for hockey fans, a gruelling two-month tournament featuring 16 teams and four best-of-seven rounds that awards those on the winning team the right to have their names etched onto the silver trophy.

Soccer-Brilliant Benzema guides Real Madrid to league title

Real Madrid's triumphant 2021-22 LaLiga campaign will be remembered for the exploits of striker Karim Benzema. The marauding French international scored his 26th goal in 30 league games on Saturday, sealing Real's 4-0 home win over Espanyol that secured a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with four games to spare.

Soccer-Rampant Man City back on top after 4-0 victory at Leeds

Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League after thumping Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road on Saturday to lead the table by one point, although the reigning champions were made to work harder than the scoreline suggested.

Liverpool had regained top spot earlier in the day with a 1-0 win at Newcastle United, putting pressure on City to respond against a Leeds side battling to avoid relegation.

Soccer-Lyon knock PSG out to set up Champions League final against Barcelona

Olympique Lyonnais will be gunning for a record-extending eighth women's Champions League title against Barcelona after a 2-1 away win helped them beat Paris St Germain 5-3 on aggregate in their semi-final tie on Saturday. Ada Hegerberg and Wendie Renard scored either side of Marie-Antoinette Katoto's equaliser as the seven-time champions capitalised on their opponents' mistakes in both legs to reach their 10th final in the competition.

Tennis-Halep knocks out Badosa in Madrid, Jabeur downs Gracheva

Twice major winner Simona Halep powered past world number two Paula Badosa 6-3 6-1 to reach the third round of the Madrid Open on Saturday while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur overcame a second-set wobble to topple Varvara Gracheva 7-5 0-6 6-4. Halep, unseeded in the Spanish capital, was aggressive from the outset as she broke Badosa three times to clinch the opening set and took that momentum into the second, racing to a 3-0 lead before Badosa called the trainer for a shoulder problem.

Soccer-Real Madrid found their true grit in run to LaLiga title

Real Madrid ended up winning the 2021-22 LaLiga title in dominant fashion, despite struggling at the beginning of the season and taking months to claim top spot in the standings. It wasn't until mid-November when Carlo Ancelotti's team managed to leapfrog Real Sociedad atop the league, putting into perspective how remarkable their mid-to-late season run has been.

Soccer-Man City and Liverpool keep on winning, Norwich relegated

The Premier League top two continued to outdo each other on Saturday as both Manchester City and Liverpool earned crucial wins in their bids for the title, while bottom side Norwich City had their relegation confirmed after losing 2-0 at Aston Villa. Elsewhere down the bottom, Burnley's revival under caretaker boss Mike Jackson continued as a thrilling 2-1 win at Watford pulled them five points clear of the relegation zone, a result that ensured Norwich will play Championship football next term.

Soccer-Dominant Real Madrid win record-extending 35th LaLiga title

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 35th LaLiga title on Saturday after two first-half goals from Rodrygo spurred them to a 4-0 thrashing of mid-table Espanyol in front of the jubilant home fans at a packed Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The win also made their Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France.

