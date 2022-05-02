Left Menu

Harshada Sharad Garud first Indian to win gold at Junior World Weightlifting Championship

Harshada Sharad Garud scripted history on Monday to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the IWF Junior World Championships 2022. She lifted 153-kg in the 45-kg weight category, which includes 70kg in Snatch and 83 kg in Clean and Jerk to finish on top of the podium.

ANI | Heraklion | Updated: 02-05-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 20:25 IST
Harshada Sharad Garud in action during IWF Junior World Championships 2022 (Image: IWL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Greece

Harshada Sharad Garud left eight competitors behind as India bagged a medal on the opening day of the competition. Turkey's Bektas Cansu bagged the silver medal while Moldova's Teodora-Luminita Hincu won the bronze medal.

The other Indian in the same weight category, Anjali Patel finished fifth with a total effort of 148 Kg which includes 67 Kg in snatch and 81 Kg in clean and jerk. Before Harshada Sharad Garud there are only two Indians to win a medal in IWF Junior World Championships. Mirabai Chanu had won a bronze in 2013 and Achinta Sheuli won a silver medal last year. (ANI)

