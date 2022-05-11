Left Menu

Soccer-Diamanti ruled out of A-League playoffs with knee problem

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 11-05-2022 11:01 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 10:59 IST
Alessandro Diamanti Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

Former Italy midfielder Alessandro Diamanti has been ruled out of Western United's A-League playoffs campaign with a season-ending knee injury. The 39-year-old club captain had an arthroscopy on his knee on the weekend to get to the bottom of a mystery injury that sidelined him since February.

Diamanti played down the injury but confirmed he would miss the playoffs, which start with Western United's knockout match against Wellington Phoenix at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Saturday. "It's nothing, a clean-up ... I'm out and it's sad for me because you know how much passion I have for my job, for the game, also for Australia, for the A-League," he told Australian media at a finals launch on Wednesday.

"It's a bit sad because I want to play on the big stage and I deserve to play because we deserve to play." Diamanti, who helped Western United to the semi-finals in their inaugural season two years ago, is out of contract after the playoffs but said he might take another deal with the club if his rehab went well.

"I (am at) the age also to stop, 39. It's old," he said. "But if I'm honest, if I'm still with this passion, if I can train every day as I want and enjoy around the pitch, enjoy the guys, the training ground, Australia, why not?"

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

