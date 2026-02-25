Left Menu

Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Exit Middle East

In response to escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Australian government has instructed the families of its diplomats stationed in Israel and Lebanon to leave the region. This decision, announced by the foreign ministry, underscores the increasing security concerns and unstable conditions in these countries.

The Australian government has issued a directive for the families of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave, citing worsening security conditions in the Middle East.

The foreign ministry announced this measure on Wednesday, highlighting the rising instability in the region as a significant concern for Australian nationals.

This move underscores the urgent and fragile nature of the situation, as tensions in the area continue to escalate, impacting the safety of those stationed there.

