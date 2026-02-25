Australia Urges Diplomats' Families to Exit Middle East

The Australian government has issued a directive for the families of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to leave, citing worsening security conditions in the Middle East.

The foreign ministry announced this measure on Wednesday, highlighting the rising instability in the region as a significant concern for Australian nationals.

This move underscores the urgent and fragile nature of the situation, as tensions in the area continue to escalate, impacting the safety of those stationed there.

(With inputs from agencies.)