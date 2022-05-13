Boxing-Former light-welter world champion Amir Khan announces retirement

Britain's former light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing on Friday after defeat to compatriot Kell Brook in February. Khan, Olympic lightweight silver medallist at the 2004 Athens Games when he was 17 years old, won the WBA light-welter belt from Ukrainian Andriy Kotelnyk in 2009 and added the IBF title in 2011 when he beat American Zab Judah.

He bows out with a record of 34 wins from 40 fights, with six defeats. His latest was a sixth-round stoppage against long-term rival Brook, who retired last week, in Manchester.

"It's time to hang up my gloves," the 35-year-old, who turned professional in 2005, said on Twitter. "I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)