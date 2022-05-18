IPL 2022: SRH skipper Williamson praises Rahul Tripathi after win over MI

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson lavished praise on batter Rahul Tripathi, after his knock helped his team in defeating Mumbai Indians. Tripathi's 76-run knock and Umran Malik's three-wicket haul helped SunRisers Hyderabad end their five-match losing streak as they beat Mumbai Indians by three runs in a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Tuesday.

"Nice to break the streak. But also nice to win the wrestle. Had a few games where momentum wasn't on our side and we couldn't wrestle it back. All in all a very good performance and a lot of learning to come out of it. He's (Tripathi) a seriously special player, he comes out and takes the momentum away. Have seen a number of times in this competition. He always bowls quick, which is obviously a strength and weapon for our side. Got an amazing skill set which if he can channel, he can turn a match as we saw," said Williamson in a post-match presentation. "Priyam is a seriously talented cricketer, great that he could get the opportunity today, he's one of those players we're going to see a lot more of, got a really good head on his shoulders, a lot of potential but a lot of skill as well. Our death bowling has been a strength of ours and Bhuvi's one of the top death bowlers of the tournament. His contribution today and to bowl a maiden is an amazing contribution and match winning moment really," he added.

Tripathi along with Priyam Garg stitched a 50-run partnership off just 28 balls, after SRH faced inital setbacks. After Garg's dismissal, Tripathi formed a 50-run partnership with Nicholas Pooran and took his side to the total of 193/6. Chasing the target of 194, MI were to make 43 runs off 18 balls. Tim David hit T Natarajan for four sixes in an over but the left arm pacer had the last laugh dismissing the batter for 46 which came from just 18 balls.

With just 19 runs required to win off 12 balls Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a wicket maiden over dismissing Sanjay Yadav for a four-ball duck. With 19 needed off the last over, Ramandeep Singh tried hard but his team fell short by three runs and Williamson led Hyderabad registered a close victory to keep their play-off chances alive. (ANI)

