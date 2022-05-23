Left Menu

Premier League: Mohamed Salah joins Harry Kane in elite list after winning Playmaker and Golden Boot awards

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold.

ANI | London | Updated: 23-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2022 18:14 IST
Premier League: Mohamed Salah joins Harry Kane in elite list after winning Playmaker and Golden Boot awards
Salah win Playmaker of Season and Golden Boot awards (Photo: Twitter/Premier League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold. The prize marks an impressive end to the season individually for Salah, who also shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.

He is only the second player to win both awards in the same season, after Harry Kane did so last term.rs. Harvey Barnes, Jarrod Bowen, Mason Mount and An

Neither the Egyptian nor Alexander-Arnold were able to set up a team-mate in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderedrew Robertson finished joint-third in the standings with 10 assists apiece. The only one of the contenders to claim an assist in Matchweek 38 was Barnes, who teed up Jamie Vardy to score in Leicester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

Research finds jellyfish stinging cells reveal biodiversity secrets

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in uncrewed flight test; Grunt, hoo, pant, scream: Chimps use complex vocal communication

Science News Roundup: Boeing's Starliner capsule docks with space station in...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

EXPLAINER-How concerned should we be about monkeypox?

 Global
4
BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over India tour

BJP accuses KCR of ignoring farmers' issues in Telangana, slams him over Ind...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022