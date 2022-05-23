Premier League: Mohamed Salah joins Harry Kane in elite list after winning Playmaker and Golden Boot awards

Mohamed Salah has won the Premier League's 2021/22 Playmaker of the Season award with 13 assists, staying one ahead of Liverpool team-mate Trent Alexander Arnold. The prize marks an impressive end to the season individually for Salah, who also shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-min.

He is only the second player to win both awards in the same season, after Harry Kane did so last term.rs. Harvey Barnes, Jarrod Bowen, Mason Mount and An

Neither the Egyptian nor Alexander-Arnold were able to set up a team-mate in Liverpool's 3-1 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderedrew Robertson finished joint-third in the standings with 10 assists apiece. The only one of the contenders to claim an assist in Matchweek 38 was Barnes, who teed up Jamie Vardy to score in Leicester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton. (ANI)

