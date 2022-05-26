IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar reveals his strategy against LSG in eliminator

After guiding his team to Qualifiers 2 of Indian Premier League 2022 on Wednesday, Royals Challengers Bangalore centurion Rajat Patidar said that he never felt any kind of pressure while playing his game. Rajat Patidar starred for Royal Challengers Bangalore as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator clash of IPL 2022 here at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Batting first, an unbeaten century by Rajat Patidar (112*) and his 92-run stand with wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a massive 207/4 in their 20 overs against IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants. Patidar got the fastest century by an uncapped player in the history of the tournament. He hit his ton in 49 balls and finished the innings with a score of 112 off 54 balls.

"The wicket was pretty good and I played some good shots. I never feel any pressure as I think I have the ability to make up for the dots," said Patidar in a post-match presentation. "When I time the ball, my focus was on it. In the last over of the powerplay when Krunal was bowling to me, my execution went fine then and I got confident afterward," he added.

Patidar was ignored at this year's mega auction, later he was picked as an injury replacement, but the 28-year-old never cared about things that were not really in his control. "I was busy after the 2021 IPL playing for my club. I wasn't picked after the 2021 IPL but that wasn't in my control," he added.

With this win, RCB will play against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday for a place in the final against Gujarat Titans. (ANI)

