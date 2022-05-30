Left Menu

Soccer-Liverpool fans caused initial problems at Champions League final: French sports minister

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Monday that large numbers of Liverpool fans who turned up without valid tickets were responsible for the initial crowd control problems at the Champions League final.

"What happened, first of all, was this mass gathering of the British supporters of the Liverpool club, without tickets, or with fake tickets," she told French radio RTL on Monday.

Saturday's Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid kicked off with a 35-minute delay after police tried to hold back people attempting to force their way into the French national stadium without tickets, while some ticket holders complained they were not let in.

