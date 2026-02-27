Left Menu

Bodø/Glimt's Arctic Ascent: Champions League Dream Run

Bodø/Glimt, a Norwegian football team, continues its remarkable Champions League journey, facing Sporting Lisbon. They achieved significant victories, including against Manchester City and Inter Milan, all during the off-season. As the competition heats up, powerful teams like PSG and Chelsea aim for the quarterfinals in this gripping football saga.

Updated: 27-02-2026 23:29 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 23:29 IST
Bodø/Glimt's extraordinary rise in the Champions League continues as they gear up to host Sporting Lisbon in the Arctic Circle for the round of 16. Notable victories against giants like Manchester City and Inter Milan have marked their adventurous run in Europe, despite entering as underdogs.

The team, defying odds, are making headlines, being the first Norwegian side to advance this far since 1996-97. Excitement builds as first-leg matches are scheduled for March, with the return games shortly after. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain prepares for a face-off with Chelsea, eager to avenge their past Club World Cup defeat.

The tournament's draw features intense Spain vs. England clashes, including Madrid-Man City rematches. Potential quarterfinal scenarios promise high stakes across European titans like Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and PSG, ensuring an electrifying conclusion to the Champions League season.

