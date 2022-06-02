Ukraine soccer win brings joy to military in war with Russia - Zelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday hailed the national soccer team's win over Scotland in a vital World Cup playoff game, saying the victory would bring joy to soldiers fighting against Russia. Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the finals, beating Scotland 3-1 in their first game since the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday hailed the national soccer team's win over Scotland in a vital World Cup playoff game, saying the victory would bring joy to soldiers fighting against Russia. Ukraine kept alive their dream of reaching the finals, beating Scotland 3-1 in their first game since the Russian invasion. Ukraine will now face Wales on Sunday with the winner taking a place in the finals.
"Thank you guys! Two hours of happiness, something we have become unaccustomed to," Zelenskiy said in an online post. "Joy to our soldiers, joy to the entire country. We are all fighting, everyone on their own front. "We will fight on, we will withstand everything, we will win. For we are Ukrainians."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Russia
- Wales
- Ukrainian
- Scotland
- Ukrainians
- Zelenskiy
- World Cup
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
ALSO READ
Scotland Yard arrests 13-year-old for Islamist terror offence in Britain
Russia uses new laser weapons in Ukraine, Zelenskiy mocks 'wonder weapon'
At least 10 Ukrainians killed by Russians in Donetsk region -governor
Ukraine President Zelenskiy's life story told in new comic book
Ukraine President Zelenskiy's life story told in new comic book