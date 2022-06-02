Left Menu

MFN 9: India's Sanjeet Budhwar to face Serbian Dorde Stojanovic in Delhi on June 24

After a thrilling edition of Matrix Fight Night 8 in New Delhi in March, India's biggest Mixed-Martial Arts event is set to return to the nation's capital once again on June 24th. This time around, in MFN 9, which is sanctioned by the All India Mixed Martial Arts Association (AIMMAA), India's Largest and Oldest Governing body for Mixed Martial Arts, and the Global Authority for Mixed Martial Arts Federations (GAMMAF), India's very own Sanjeet Budhwar will go one-on-one against rising Serbian MMA star Dorde Stojanovic. Speaking ahead of the big bout, 'Silent Killer' Sanjeet, who had achieved a TKO win over 'Psycho' Dhruv Chaudhary at MFN 8, said, "I am thankful for the opportunity to compete at the main event of Matrix Fight Night 9. I wish my opponent the best wishes, and I am confident I will be able to get the win."

The 'Serbian Sensation' Dorde Stojanovic also spoke about his big fight and said: "First off all I want to say thank you to God for giving this opportunity to me. I wish all the best to Sanjeet in preparation for a fight. Hopefully, he comes at his best because I sure am going to be." Meanwhile, there will be a Super Fight between Afghanistan's Zahoor Shah and India's Seth Rosario at the show, along with a Co-Main Event which will see Jojo Rajkumari facing off against Mary Jane Buna.

Krishna Shroff, Co-Owner of MFN, said, "After such a massive show out at MFN 8 New Delhi, we decided to bring MFN back to the fight capital all for our amazing fans! With MFN 8, we have solidified ourselves as the absolute best promotion coming out of this side of the world. With our fight cards continuing to expand globally, now that we believe our guys and girls are ready to take on the rest of the world, MFN 9 promises to deliver some of the most exciting fights we're yet to see on the MFN stage." (ANI)

