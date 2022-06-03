Left Menu

Albino Gomes, Seityasen Singh and Chencho Gyeltshen leave Kerala Blasters FC

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:48 IST
Goalkeeper Albino Gomes (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala Blasters FC have announced the departures of goalkeeper Albino Gomes, midfielder Seityasen Singh, and striker Chencho Gyeltshen after their respective contracts with the club expired. The trio followed striker Alvaro Vazquez and winger Vincy Barretto out of the exit door.

Gomes was Kerala Blasters FC's first-choice goalkeeper until an injury saw him surrender his place between the sticks to Prabhsukhan Singh Gill. Gomes had joined the Blasters ahead of ISL 2020-21 and made 24 appearances for the club in the ISL, keeping five clean sheets in the process. Midfielder Seityasen joined Kerala Blasters FC before ISL 2019-20 season and appeared 25 times for the Kochi-based outfit in two and a half ISL seasons before he was loaned to Hyderabad FC in January 2022. He made three appearances for Hyderabad FC and won the title as Manuel Marquez's men beat the Blasters on penalties in the final.

As for Chencho, the Bhutanese striker joined Ivan Vukomanovic's side ahead of ISL 2021-22 season and was used regularly from the bench. He made 18 appearances but couldn't get on the scoresheet. Ukomanovic will have his task cut out to replace the outgoing members from his squad as he will begin preparing the team to go one step better from last season.

The Serbian has restored the optimism among the Kerala Blasters FC faithful after an excellent first season that saw them finish runners-up and miss out on the title only on penalties. Despite the departures, Kerala Blasters FC have plenty of firepower in their ranks with the likes of Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad looking to improve on their performances from last season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

