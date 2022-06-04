Left Menu

ESFI seeks Anurag Thakur's intervention after Rajasthan Govt. clubs Esports along with fantasy games in new bill

ESFI has been sending Indian teams to Asian Indoor Martial Arts Games since 2007. In the last Asian Games in 2018, wherein Esports was played as a demonstration event, Indias Tirth Mehta had won bronze medal in Hearthstone title.

ESFI seeks Anurag Thakur's intervention after Rajasthan Govt. clubs Esports along with fantasy games in new bill
Esports Federation of India (ESFI) has raised questions on Rajasthan government's move to include Esports in fantasy gaming category in the recently announced Virtual Online Sports (Regulation) Bill 2022 released by the Revenue Department of the state.

ESFI has termed the bill as ''detrimental to the growth of Esports in India''.

In the upcoming Asian Games, India will be sending teams in five Esports games.

The ESFI has also requested Sports Minister Anurag Thakur for his immediate intervention in the matter.

''It's important to understand that not all games played electronically are Esports. The outcome of any Esports match is solely and purely dependent/based on the skills (physical & mental), and performances of the Esports athletes are just like cricket, badminton etc,'' ESFI President Vinod Tiwari said in a release.

''It's absolutely wrong to club esports (a sport) with fantasy gaming or anything other than sports,'' he added. ESFI has been sending Indian teams to Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games since 2007. In the last Asian Games in 2018, wherein Esports was played as a demonstration event, India's Tirth Mehta had won bronze medal in Hearthstone title.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

