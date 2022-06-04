French Open: Rafael Nadal 'very sorry' for Alexander Zverev after German limped out of semis

After storming in the French Open 2022 final on Friday after Alexander Zverev was forced to retire due to injury, Rafael Nadal said that he felt 'very sorry' for the World No. 3 and said it was a very tough match to play. Spain's Rafael Nadal said moving into a 14th French Open final because opponent Alexander Zverev was injured and taken off the court in a wheelchair was "not the way" he wanted to win.

Rafael Nadal entered his 14th French Open final on his 36th birthday after Olympic gold champion Alexander Zverev pulled out of the clash due to an injury here at the Philippe Chatrier court in Paris on Friday with a score of 7-6 (10-8), 6-6. The German injured his right ankle during the second set and had to forcibly retire. The Spaniard, who sympathised with Zverev following his unfortunate injury, also credited the German for his great effort and called him an amazing player. Nadal said it was "not easy" to talk following the incident.

"Of course, it is not easy or beautiful to talk after what happened. The only thing I can say is and hope that it's not too bad. And hopefully, it was just a simple twisted ankle and nothing broke. And that's what everyone hopes. I was with Sascha (Alexander Zverev), and it looked like they need to keep checking. I feel very sorry for him. If you are human, you should feel very sorry for a colleague," Rafael Nadal said in a post-match press conference. Tearful German world number three Zverev had to leave the court in a wheelchair after his fall in the second set which left him writhing and screaming in agony. When he hobbled back onto Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches to concede the match, the two men shared a warm embrace.

"It was a very tough match. I think he started the match playing amazing and I know how much it means to him to fight to win his first Grand Slam. We are colleagues, we have practised together many times. It's a dream to be in the final at the Roland-Garros. Of course, that's not the way that we want it to be," he added. "He started the match playing amazing, honestly. Have been a miracle that first set. But I kept fighting and trying to find solutions but honestly under these conditions when Sascha is playing well, whatever the condition is injury or not he is an amazing player," he said.

Talking about the weather condition on Court Philippe Chatrier, the French Open 2022 finalist said, "under humid conditions, it was even more difficult for me to push him back, behind the line because with these heavy conditions he felt that my shots don't create the impact that they normally they create." (ANI)

