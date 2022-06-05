Left Menu

Cricket-New Zealand won't dwell on loss to England, says Williamson

Captain Kane Williamson says New Zealand must move on quickly from their five-wicket loss to England in the first test after the touring side let a winning position slip at Lord’s to go 1-0 down in the three-match series.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-06-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 18:07 IST
Cricket-New Zealand won't dwell on loss to England, says Williamson
Kane Williamson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Captain Kane Williamson says New Zealand must move on quickly from their five-wicket loss to England in the first test after the touring side let a winning position slip at Lord's to go 1-0 down in the three-match series. New Zealand was in a commanding position as they led by 242 runs in their second innings with six wickets remaining, but lost three in three balls to open the door for England to fight back and, in the end, complete a comfortable victory.

The hosts came into the fourth day needing another 61 runs and eased to the win in dark and gloomy conditions as Joe Root (115 not out) and Ben Foakes (32 not out) put together an excellent unbeaten sixth-wicket stand of 120. "We thought there might be some assistance from the overhead (conditions) but it wasn't to be," Williamson said. "It's about moving on quickly and taking the learnings. There's always plenty to take forward."

The New Zealand captain hailed the innings of Root as the turning point in the game and praised the England batsman for passing 10,000 test runs. "It was a fantastic game of cricket which took an incredible inning from an amazing player to get them across the line. It's truly an unbelievable achievement, recognizing the quality of the player and also his longevity."

Since beating India in the final of the World Test Championship in England almost exactly a year ago, New Zealand has lost a series to the Indians, and been held to home series draws with Bangladesh and South Africa. The second test begins at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday, giving little time for the touring side to lick their wounds, with question marks over the fitness of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who only bowled 3.5 overs in England's second innings due to a heel injury.

"Everybody wants to be contributing more," Williamson said. "We'll reflect on this and look forward to the next one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous asteroids

Astronomers conduct exercise to defend Earth from potentially hazardous aste...

 United States
2
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
3
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022