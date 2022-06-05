Sports News Roundup: Jose Berrios fans 13 as Blue Jays win big; Tennis-List of French Open men's singles champions and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Nadal destroys Ruud to win 14th French Open title, 22nd Grand Slam crown

Rafael Nadal brutally crushed Casper Ruud on Sunday to lift a record-extending 14th French Open trophy and increase his lead at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam champions. There was a sense of deja vu as the Spaniard, who turned 36 on Friday, swept aside Norwegian Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on a balmy afternoon in Paris to ensure he has won every time he has reached the final at the claycourt Grand Slam.

Tennis-I hope to keep going, Nadal says after 14th French Open crown

Spain's Rafael Nadal will look to continue his remarkable career after crushing Norway's Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 on Sunday to lift a record-extending 14th French Open, saying despite injury concerns he would battle on. The Spaniard, the world's best ever claycourt player, won 11 games in a row to cruise through the second and third sets to take his tally to an all-time best 22 men's Grand Slam titles, two more than rivals Swiss Roger Federer and world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia.

Tennis-Nadal's journey to a men's record 22 Grand Slam titles

Rafa Nadal beat Casper Ruud in the French Open final on Sunday to win a men's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title. The following is a timeline charting how Nadal, playing in what is considered to be the greatest era of men's tennis, surpassed the haul of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Factbox-Tennis-List of French Open men's singles champions

List of French Open men's singles champions: 2022 Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat Casper Ruud (Norway) 6-3 6-3 6-0

MLB roundup: Jose Berrios fans 13 as Blue Jays win big

Jose Berrios had a career-best 13 strikeouts, Alejandro Kirk and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two-run homers and the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the visiting Minnesota Twins 12-3 Saturday afternoon. Berrios (4-2), traded by Minnesota to Toronto on July 30, allowed two runs, three hits and two walks in seven innings.

Tennis-Reaction to Rafa Nadal winning 22nd Grand Slam title at French Open

Following is reaction to Rafa Nadal securing a men's record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title after beating Casper Ruud in Sunday's French Open final: CASPER RUUD, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

NBA-Celtics players voice support for detained WNBA star Griner

Boston Celtics players on Saturday called on the White House to do everything in its power to secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. Players wore t-shirts with the words "We are BG" on the front and a QR code leading to a White House petition on the back for the two-time Olympic gold medalist at practice in San Francisco ahead of NBA Finals Game Two on Sunday.

Rallying-Tanak ends long win drought in Sardinia

Ott Tanak won a world rally championship round for the first time in more than a year and ended Hyundai's season-long drought with a dominant victory in Rally Italy Sardinia on Sunday. The Estonian, world champion in 2019, had led since Saturday morning when Toyota's Esapekka Lappi crashed. He finished one minute and 3.2 seconds clear of M-Sport Ford's Irish driver Craig Breen.

Tennis-More Paris heartbreak for Gauff as Mladenovic, Garcia win doubles

French pair Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic recovered from a set down to beat Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 2-6 6-3 6-2 on Sunday and lift the French Open women's doubles title for the second time. For Gauff, it was a second final defeat in less than 24 hours, after the 18-year-old lost in straight sets by top seed Iga Swiatek in Saturday's singles final.

Cricket-Masterful Root leads England to victory over NZ

Joe Root made a superb unbeaten century to guide England to an impressive five-wicket victory over New Zealand on a gloomy fourth morning of the first test at Lord's on Sunday. Former captain Root became the 14th batsman to pass 10,000 test runs and finished on 115 not out after sharing a sixth-wicket partnership of 120 with Ben Foakes, whose 32 not out was also crucial for England to reach their victory target of 277.

