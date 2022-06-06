Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-Retirement not in the cards for U.S. Women's Open champion Lee

Tennis ace Ash Barty promptly retired after winning the Australian Open this year, but compatriot Minjee Lee does not plan to follow suit, the 26-year-old from Perth said after winning the U.S. Women's Open golf championship on Sunday. Lee led throughout the final round and shot even-par 71 in tough conditions to secure the biggest prize in women's golf with an emphatic four-stroke victory at Pine Needles.

Basketball-'Holy Grail' LeBron James card expected to top $6 million at auction

Auctioneers are expecting a one-of-a-kind LeBron James trading card to fetch more than $6 million when it goes up for sale this week. The "Triple Logoman" card, a single-issue card featuring the 18-time NBA All-Star, includes patches taken from jerseys James wore while with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers.

Tennis-Calendar Slam will motivate Nadal to keep going, says Henman

Former British number one Tim Henman believes the prospect of a calendar Grand Slam will motivate newly crowned French Open champion Rafa Nadal to play at Wimbledon, an event the Spaniard said he would play only if his body allowed it. Nadal, who has been battling a chronic foot injury, demolished Norway's Casper Ruud to claim a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown on Sunday but refused to commit to the grasscourt major, which gets underway on June 27.

24th woman sues Browns QB Deshaun Watson

A 24th woman is suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Her case was filed Monday morning in Harris County District Court in Houston.

Soccer-Belgium's Lukaku out of Poland game due to ankle injury

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League group game against Poland due to a right ankle injury sustained in their heavy home defeat by the Netherlands last Friday, the team said on Monday. Lukaku started Belgium's Nations League opener against the Dutch on Friday and suffered the injury in a clash with defender Nathan Ake before leaving the pitch less than 30 minutes into the match, which his side eventually lost 4-1.

MLB roundup: Mets, Yankees earn 10-inning wins

The visiting New York Mets rallied with three runs in the eighth inning and one more in the 10th to earn a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in a matchup between the top two teams in the National League. J.D. Davis hit the go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning for the Mets, while right-hander Adonis Medina struck out Will Smith to end the game with the tying run on third base and the go-ahead run on second for his first save. The Mets won the final two games of the series as the teams split the four-game set.

Qatar to re-install Zidane statue that sparked backlash

Qatar plans to re-install a sculpture immortalising French-Algerian soccer player Zinedine Zidane's head butt during the 2006 World Cup final, which had been removed in 2013 amid a domestic backlash, the head of Qatar Museums said on Monday. The 5-metre bronze work called "Coup de tête" was removed days after its unveiling after people in the conservative Muslim country criticised it for promoting idolatry and others said it encouraged violence.

Tennis-I would probably not have played any other Grand Slam with my injury, says Nadal after French win

Rafael Nadal would probably not have played any Grand Slam other than the French Open with the chronic foot injury that needed numbing injections in Paris, the 14-time Roland Garros champion said on Monday. The Spaniard's record-extending triumph on the Paris clay earned him an all-time best 22nd men's singles major with a 6-3 6-3 6-0 crushing of Norway's Casper Ruud and put him two titles clear of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

NBA-Warriors bounce back, level Finals series with Celtics 1-1

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors dominated the second half of Finals Game Two on Sunday to beat the visiting Boston Celtics 107-88 and level the best-of-seven Finals at one game apiece. Curry came out firing in the third quarter and Jordan Poole's three pointer at the buzzer from well beyond the arc capped a 35-14 third-quarter blitz that put the home team up 87-64.

Romeo Crennel retires after 50 seasons of coaching

Romeo Crennel announced his retirement Monday after 50 years of coaching in college and the NFL. Crennel, who turns 75 later this month, had been with the Houston Texans since 2014.

