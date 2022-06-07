Left Menu

Cricket-Australia thrash Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in first T20

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka looked to be in control when they were 100-1 in the 12th over but the hosts were bundled out for 128 as Hazlewood took three wickets in an over to finish with 4-16, while Mitchell Starc bagged 3-26. Australia captain Aaron Finch (61 not out) and David Warner (70 not out) then struck an unbeaten opening partnership as the visitors wrapped up the match with six overs to spare after the game was twice delayed by rain.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2022 23:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 23:21 IST
Australia captain Aaron Finch (61 not out) and David Warner (70 not out) then struck an unbeaten opening partnership as the visitors wrapped up the match with six overs to spare after the game was twice delayed by rain. The Australian cricket board announced before the match that fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was in their T20 squad, would return home after breaking a finger in the nets.

Australia captain Aaron Finch (61 not out) and David Warner (70 not out) then struck an unbeaten opening partnership as the visitors wrapped up the match with six overs to spare after the game was twice delayed by rain. The Australian cricket board announced before the match that fast bowler Sean Abbott, who was in their T20 squad, would return home after breaking a finger in the nets.

The second T20 will be held on Wednesday followed by the third on Saturday. The teams will then play five one-day internationals and two tests.

