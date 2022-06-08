Left Menu

Soccer-De Vrij to skipper Netherlands as Van Dijk goes on holiday

Every player wants to pay for the national team but it is stressful but if I can give them a chance in this match, then I will,” said Van Gaal. The Netherlands follow Wednesday’s match against Wales with a home game against Poland in Amsterdam on Saturday before facing Wales again on June 14.

Centre back Stefan de Vrij will take over from Virgil van Dijk as Netherlands captain for Wednesday's Nations League game against Wales with coach Louis van Gaal suggesting he would ring the changes for the clash in Cardiff. Van Dijk has been allowed to go off on holiday early and miss the rest of this month's Nations League games for the Dutch after leading them to a 4-1 away win over neighbours Belgium in Brussels last week.

"What Van Dijk can do, De Vrij can do too," said Van Gaal of the 30-year-old Inter Milan defender, who has not played an international since last November. "He has evolved his game well and I have a lot of faith in him." Van Gaal told a news conference on Tuesday there would be changes in the lineup for their second game in League A, Group Four.

"I want to see as many players as I can in action," he said. "I know all about the players who played against Belgium. But with the others, I want to see they can handle the stress of playing for the Netherlands national team. "Teun Koopmeiners is an example. He's been tremendous at Atalanta but not reached the same heights with the national team. Every player wants to pay for the national team but it is stressful but if I can give them a chance in this match, then I will," said Van Gaal.

The Netherlands follow Wednesday's match against Wales with a home game against Poland in Amsterdam on Saturday before facing Wales again on June 14. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

