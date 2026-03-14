Inter Milan Holds On As Atalanta Strikes Late
Inter Milan was held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta after Nikola Krstovic's late equalizer. Francesco Esposito scored first for Inter. This result allows AC Milan a chance to close the point gap as Inter now leads by eight points. Atalanta displayed resilience after a heavy Champions League defeat.
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- Italy
Inter Milan, the leader in Serie A, found itself frustrated at home on Saturday as Atalanta managed a late equalizer to end the match 1-1. Francesco Esposito capitalized in the 26th minute to give Inter the lead, but Nikola Krstovic's goal in the 82nd minute ensured the points were shared.
This draw follows Inter's recent 1-0 league defeat to AC Milan, leaving them just eight points clear ahead of Milan's upcoming clash against Lazio on Sunday. Inter's form has been less than stellar, with only two wins in their last seven games, including an elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Bodø/Glimt.
Meanwhile, Atalanta's performance was markedly improved from their recent 6-1 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. They will look to build on this showing against Bayern in their upcoming second-leg match on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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