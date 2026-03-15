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Wales Breaks Six Nations Losing Streak with Victory Over Italy

Wales ended a 15-match losing streak in the Six Nations with a 31-17 victory against Italy. A home crowd of 70,000 at Principality Stadium celebrated as Wales outscored Italy four tries to three. Despite remaining at the bottom of the standings, Wales earned a bonus point.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:14 IST
Wales Breaks Six Nations Losing Streak with Victory Over Italy
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Wales triumphantly snapped a 15-match Six Nations losing streak by defeating Italy 31-17 on Saturday, delighting a 70,000-strong home crowd at the Principality Stadium.

The exuberant fans watched as Wales outscored Italy four tries to three, marking their first tournament victory in 1,099 days since their last success over Italy three years ago.

Despite the win, Wales stayed at the bottom of the standings, picking up a crucial bonus point. They could avoid the wooden spoon if England suffers a heavy defeat against France in Paris.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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