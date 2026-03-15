Wales Triumphs Over Italy to Break Six Nations Losing Streak
Wales ended their Six Nations campaign with a decisive 31-17 victory over Italy, breaking a 15-match losing streak. The home crowd at the Principality Stadium witnessed four tries from Wales, with Aaron Wainwright and skipper Dewi Lake leading the charge. Despite victory, Wales remains at the bottom of the standings.
Wales finished their Six Nations tournament on a high note by securing a 31-17 victory over Italy, ending a daunting run of 15 consecutive defeats. Around 70,000 fans at the Principality Stadium celebrated this significant turn of fortune, which saw the home team score four tries against their opponents' three.
Aaron Wainwright was pivotal, scoring two early tries in the first half, while captain Dewi Lake added another, giving Wales a comfortable 21-0 lead by halftime. Dan Edwards further extended their advantage soon after the break, making a significant contribution with both his kicking and try-scoring prowess.
Italy attempted a comeback with tries from Tommaso di Bartolomeo, Tommaso Allan, and Paolo Garbisi, but their efforts were ultimately insufficient. The victory provided a much-needed morale boost for Wales, who have struggled throughout the tournament, having faced substantial defeats against stronger teams like England and France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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