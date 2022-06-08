Sports News Roundup: Josh Hader's scoreless streak ends in Brewers' loss; Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Berrettini makes winning return in Stuttgart

World number 10 Matteo Berrettini made his return to the court with a 6-2 4-6 6-3 victory over Radu Albot in Stuttgart on Wednesday, nearly three months after suffering a hand injury. The Italian, who won the ATP 250 grasscourt event in 2019, underwent surgery in March and skipped the French Open as well as Masters 1000 events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome.

Soccer great Pele urges Brazil authorities to ramp up search for British journalist

Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Wednesday urged the country's authorities to intensify their search for a British journalist and an indigenous expert that went missing in the Amazon jungle on Sunday. Pele said on Instagram that he was moved by the disappearance of Dom Phillips, a freelancer who has written for the Guardian, the Washington Post and other publications, and Bruno Pereira, a former senior official with federal indigenous agency Funai.

Tennis-Briton Moore suspended over anti-doping rule violation

Britain's number one ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended due to the presence of a prohibited substance in her sample, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. Moore, ranked 83rd in the world, provided her sample while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia -- where she lost in the final -- and the AITA said her 'A' sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

Golf-Mickelson says he won't quit PGA Tour ahead of LIV Golf opener

Six-times major champion Phil Mickelson said on Wednesday he will not follow Dustin Johnson in quitting the PGA Tour as he prepares to feature in the opening event of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Former world number one Johnson and fellow American Kevin Na have both resigned from the PGA Tour to play in the controversial breakaway circuit, which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) and offers a total prize fund of $255 million.

Boxing-South African boxer Buthelezi dies after suffering brain injury

Lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a bout at the weekend in Durban, Boxing South Africa (BSA) confirmed on Wednesday. Buthelezi fought in a 10-round World Boxing Federation All Africa lightweight fight against compatriot Siphesihle Mntungwa on Sunday, but the contest was stopped by the referee when he appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent.

MLB roundup: Josh Hader's scoreless streak ends in Brewers' loss

Alec Bohm and Matt Vierling homered in the ninth inning for the first runs all season off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday night. Bohm tied it with a leadoff homer off Hader (0-1), who Sunday tied the major league record of 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, dating back to last July 28.

Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation

More than 90 women filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, one of the law firms handling the case said. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the women who filed federal tort claims against the agency, seeking a total of more than $1 billion, the California law firm of Manly, Stewart and Finaldi said in a statement.

Golf-Lee hopes LPGA success will put women's game 'on the map' in Australia

Ash Barty's retirement from tennis robbed Australia of one of its champions of women's sport but golfer Minjee Lee is helping fill the breach with success on the LPGA Tour. The Perth-born 26-year-old captured her second major with a dominant four-stroke win at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, securing a record $1.8 million winner's cheque and improving her world ranking to number three.

NFL-Denver Broncos reach agreement with Walton-Penner family for sale of team

The Denver Broncos and the Walton-Penner family have entered into a purchase and sale agreement for the takeover of the National Football League (NFL) team, both parties announced.

The Walton-Penner family, led by Walmart heir Rob Walton, will acquire the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen Trust in a deal reportedly worth $4.65 billion, a record for an American sports franchise.

Soccer-Lyon Women make first summer signing as Dabritz joins from PSG

Women's Champions League holders Olympique Lyonnais signed Germany midfielder Sara Dabritz from fellow French club Paris St Germain on Wednesday for their first signing of the transfer window. Dabritz has signed a three-year deal with Lyon, who won the Women's Champions League title for a record-extending eighth time and the French league in the 2021-22 season.

