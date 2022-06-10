Left Menu

Sri Lanka fined 40 percent of match fee for slow-over rate in second T20 against Australia

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-06-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 17:11 IST
Sri Lanka fined 40 percent of match fee for slow-over rate in second T20 against Australia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20 in Colombo.

Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

''In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,'' read an ICC statement.

''Shanaka pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing,'' it added.

On-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Prageeth Rambukwella, third umpire Lyndon Hannibal and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.

Australia lead the three-match series 2-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
3
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm first monkeypox case; More than 1,000 monkeypox cases were reported to the WHO - briefing and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil health officials await test results to confirm f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022