Soccer-Foden, Phillips doubtful for England's Nations League game against Italy

England's Nations League match against Italy on Saturday is a good opportunity to give other players a chance with midfielders Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips doubtful, manager Gareth Southgate said. The game at Molineux will be a re-match of the European Championship final in July 2021, which Italy won on penalties at Wembley.

England are at the bottom of League A Group 3 in the Nations League with one point after losing 1-0 to Hungary and drawing 1-1 with Germany. Italy, who have failed to qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar, are top with four points. Foden is doubtful to face Italy and Hungary, on Tuesday, after recovering from COVID-19, while Phillips was forced off injured in the first half of their match against Germany.

"We are still assessing both," Southgate told reporters on Friday. "Phil joined us in the training this morning so he's progressing. Not quickly, so there's some doubt as to whether he can be involved in either game. He's obviously keen so we will try to give him as long as we can.

"Kalvin didn't train with the group so he would be doubtful for tomorrow but we will see in the morning." Southgate said apart from Foden and Phillips, all other players are physically in good condition.

"I think this is a good game for some of the other players to come into it. It's a top-level game and a good sign to trust the players," Southgate added. "If we give players only certain types of matches, then you don't find enough about them and they don't find the tactical challenges.

"For us, it's a balance always knowing that we've got to win matches but also try to find out about the players and them getting good experiences."

