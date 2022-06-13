Left Menu

Soccer-Dominant Spain ease past Czech Republic

Substitute Sarabia extended Spain’s lead in the 75th minute, finishing a counter-attack started by Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi. Spain top Group A2 standings with eight points from four matches, leapfrogging Portugal who have seven points. Third-placed Czech Republic have four points, one ahead Switzerland, who recorded their first win in this year's competition.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 02:26 IST
Goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia earned Spain a 2-0 win over Czech Republic on Sunday, a result that put them on top of UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Last year's finalists dominated the game from the start and opened the scoring when Soler struck from close range in the 24th minute following a brilliant pass by man-of-the-match Marco Asensio. Substitute Sarabia extended Spain’s lead in the 75th minute, finishing a counter-attack started by Barcelona's 17-year-old midfielder Gavi.

Spain top Group A2 standings with eight points from four matches, leapfrogging Portugal who have seven points. Portugal were beaten 1-0 by Switzerland on Sunday. Third-placed Czech Republic have four points, one ahead Switzerland, who recorded their first win in this year's competition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

