Rugby-Former resort staffer McDermott returns to old workplace a Wallaby

Tate McDermott was reminded of his rapid rise in Australian rugby this week as he checked into the Wallabies hotel on the Sunshine Coast where he worked as a food and beverage staffer only a few years ago. Now in his third year in the Wallabies set-up, the 23-year-old scrumhalf ran into his former boss and a few old workmates in between training sessions for next month's three-match series against England.

"It's pretty classic seeing the GM (general manager) that was here when I was here and a couple of my mates from school working as 'dish pigs'," he told reporters on Friday. "The GM has been good, apparently they had my room ready to go a day before we got here.

"The boys have been working behind the bar so I'm just asking for water off them at the moment." McDermott has left the hospitality industry behind but is still trying to cement himself in the Wallabies' starting 15, having relinquished the number nine jersey to the more experienced Nic White last season.

As co-captain of the Queensland Reds this season, McDermott has developed as a leader but readily admits he is a work in progress. "I guess mentally (captaincy) prepared me on the tactical side of my game that hasn't been there previously in years past," he said.

"I like to consider myself a runner of the ball and the feedback was always (that) I have to be better at my core skills. "So I spent quite a bit of time nailing them and I'm also really happy with the space I'm in with my kicking and passing.

"For me, the next challenge is around the game management side, particularly coming into test footy."

