Left Menu

Mohammad Amir to rejoin Gloucestershire for T20 Blast, replaces Naseem Shah

Gloucestershire have re-signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the remainder of this season's T20 Blast.

ANI | Updated: 17-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 17:33 IST
Mohammad Amir to rejoin Gloucestershire for T20 Blast, replaces Naseem Shah
Mohammad Amir (Photo: Gloucestershire/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Pakistan bowler Mohammad Amir will rejoin Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast after signing as a replacement for Naseem Shah. Gloucestershire have re-signed former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir for the remainder of this season's T20 Blast. Amir will replace Naseem Shah who has been ruled out of action due to a shoulder injury.

Playing for his country Amir has made 50 T20 appearances for Pakistan bagging 59 wickets. He recently played for Galle Gladiators in the Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka where he made six appearances and helped the side reach the final. The 30-year-old returns to the county cricket having signed on a three-match deal earlier this season in the County Championship.

The county said it is waiting for the clearance from Pakistan Cricket Board for Amir to play for the team, and added that "this is expected imminently". Steve Snell, Gloucestershire Cricket Performance Director, said in an official statement released by Gloucestershire: "We're delighted to welcome back Mohammad to the squad. He's a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable. He has spent a lot of time with us this season and he knows the environment well, so for him to join us at this time will greatly help as we look to kick on for the second half of the T20 Blast campaign."

Pakistan pacer made a first-class cricket return after signing a three-match deal to play for Gloucestershire in the County Championship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022