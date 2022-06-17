Cricket-England break record for highest ODI total with 498 against Netherlands
Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:40 IST
England broke their own record for the highest team total in one-day international (ODI) history after they scored 498-4 in 50 overs against a hapless Netherlands attack on Friday.
Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan and Phil Salt notched up centuries while Liam Livingstone scored England's fastest ODI fifty. The previous record was England's 481 against Australia in 2018.
