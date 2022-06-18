Left Menu

Hardik hails Karthik after Rajkot heroics, calls him an inspiration

India were struggling at 814 in the 13th over when stand-in skipper Pant was dismissed for 17.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 18-06-2022 12:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 12:19 IST
India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has expressed his admiration for Dinesh Karthik, saying his resurrection from obscurity is an inspiration for many in and outside the team.

The veteran wicketkeeper smashed his maiden T20I fifty to help the hosts secure an 82-run victory over South Africa in the fourth T20 International here on Friday.

During a chat with Karthik, the video of which has been uploaded by the BCCI on its website, Hardik recalled his past conversations with the seasoned campaigner, who is going through a dream run with the bat. ''I need to tell you this, genuinely I want to tell you this, you have given a lot of inspiration to many guys in their life. ''I remember the conversation you were having when you were not in the scheme of things, a lot of people counted you out,'' Hardik told Karthik during the chat.

India were struggling at 81/4 in the 13th over when stand-in skipper Pant was dismissed for 17. It brought Karthik and Hardik together and the pair revived the Indian innings with a brisk partnership of 65 runs.

''I remember those conversations. You told me then that my goal is to play for India again and the goal is to play this World Cup, I am going to give it my everything, and seeing you achieve that is very inspirational. ''A lot of people are going to learn new things. Well done my brother, very proud of you,'' Hardik added.

Karthik smashed nine fours and two sixes in his entertaining 55-run knock, Hardik made 46 off 31 balls to prop up the India innings. The series decider will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

