Next round of Free Trade Agreement talks to resume on June 27 in New Delhi

Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission executive vice-president and Trade Commissioner has said that the negotiation between India and the EU on the free trade agreement will take place from June 27 till July 1 in New Delhi.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 18-06-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 16:11 IST

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and European Commission executive vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis. Image Credit: ANI
Valdis Dombrovskis, the European Commission executive vice-president and Trade Commissioner has said that the negotiation between India and the EU on the free trade agreement will take place from June 27 till July 1 in New Delhi. "Pleased that we re-started talks on Free Trade Agreement today (with India). The next round of negotiations will take place from June 27 till July 1 in New Delhi. We're pursuing an ambitious timeline and we aim to conclude talks by end of 2023," the EU trade commissioner said while addressing the media in Brussels on Friday.

"These far-reaching negotiations open a new and exciting chapter in EU-India relations. Together we aim not only to boost economic growth and job creation but also promote our shared values, work to protect the climate and secure our supply chains," he said further. India and the European Union (EU) have re-launched negotiations for free trade agreement (FTA) after a 9-year lull.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal in Brussels has expressed hope for further engagement in the IT sector. "India's making a rapid strike in the digital world. We would further like to engage with the innovation in the IT sector. In the last few years, we worked on gender equality, sustainable development, clean energy, and hydrogen mission," Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that Europe brings cutting-edge technology, and big data to the table while India contributes to labour-intensive sectors. "EU and India have worked together to reinstate globalisation. India wishes to engage with the world," the Union Minister said further.

Piyush Goyal also inaugurated a "Mango Festival" organized in Brussels to create awareness among the Europeans and create a market for Indian mangoes in Europe. India is a major exporter of mangoes to the world, but mostly the mangoes are going to Middle-East countries rather than coming to Europe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

