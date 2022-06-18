Left Menu

Tennis-Berrettini powers into Queen's final

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth consecutive grasscourt final as he overpowered unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Queen's Club Championship on Saturday. Van de Zandschulp never looked like turning it around as Berrettini remained clinical in the second set. The 26-year-old Berrettini will face either twice Queen's champion Marin Cilic or Filip Krajinovic in Sunday's final.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2022 20:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 20:32 IST
Tennis-Berrettini powers into Queen's final
Matteo Berrettini Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Italy's Matteo Berrettini reached his fourth consecutive grasscourt final as he overpowered unseeded Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp at the Queen's Club Championship on Saturday. Friday's sizzling heat had disappeared at the historic London venue, but defending champion Berrettini maintained his hot streak on the grass to win 6-4 6-3.

The second seed was briefly held up in the second set by a short rain delay, but he returned to break serve and cruised to victory, ending the contest with a neat drop volley. World number 10 Berrettini, who reached the Wimbledon final last year, has now won 19 of his last 20 matches on grass.

His only loss in that spell was against Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final a year ago. Berrettini was once again rock solid on his serve, dropping only four points on his first delivery.

Berrettini broke serve in a marathon sixth game and moved 5-2 ahead only to drop his own when serving for the set. He responded in style ,though, breaking again to pocket the opener. Van de Zandschulp never looked like turning it around as Berrettini remained clinical in the second set.

The 26-year-old Berrettini will face either twice Queen's champion Marin Cilic or Filip Krajinovic in Sunday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our galaxy

This rapidly growing black hole is 500 times bigger than the one in our gala...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; Ancient DNA solves the mystery over the origin of the medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global
3
Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesia Joint Commission Meeting

Jaishankar, Indonesian FM review strategic partnership at 7th India-Indonesi...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to the brink; Swiss COVID-19 vaccine purchase plan fails to pass parliament and more

Health News Roundup: Doctor shortage pushes Portugal's maternity units to th...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022