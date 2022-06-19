Left Menu

Saha in talks with Tripura for 'player-cum-mentor role'

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-06-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 17:23 IST
Saha in talks with Tripura for 'player-cum-mentor role'
Wriddhiman Saha Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Discarded Team India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who also had a fallout with Cricket Association of Bengal, is in talks with Tripura for a potential player-cum-mentor role, an official said.

''He wants a role of being the player-cum-mentor for Tripura. He has been in talks with some Apex Council members in Tripura but nothing has been finalised yet,'' an official told PTI here.

''He has to first get a clearance (no-objection-certificate) from the CAB and then the BCCI and then it will be taken forward,'' he added.

Saha was not available for a comment.

The 37-year-old, who played a stellar role in Gujarat Titans' IPL triumph in their debut season this year, had pulled out of the Bengal set-up after being rejected in the Indian Test team for Sri Lanka.

After that, CAB joint-secretary Debabrata Das made some unsavoury remarks about Saha's decision in the media, questioning his commitment, something that annoyed the seasoned wicketkeeper-batter.

Having made a mark in the IPL, Saha was named in Bengal's Ranji Trophy quarterfinal match squad against Jharkhand, but without his consent.

The veteran wicketkeeper took strong exception to it and reportedly sought an apology from Das. Later, he made it clear he's not going to play for Bengal again.

Having made his debut for Bengal in 2007, Saha has played 122 first-class matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; WHO panel backs use of Omicron-adapted vaccine as booster dose and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022