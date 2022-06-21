Left Menu

Indian cadet women wrestlers clinch 5 medals in 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship

Mushkan (40 kg, Gold), Shruti (46 kg, Gold), Reena (53 kg, Gold), Savita (61 kg, Gold), Mansi Bhadana (69 kg, Bronze)

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 12:11 IST
Indian cadet women wrestlers clinch 5 medals in 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four Gold and one Bronze medals in the 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Mushkan (40 kg, Gold), Shruti (46 kg, Gold), Reena (53 kg, Gold), Savita (61 kg, Gold), Mansi Bhadana (69 kg, Bronze)

In addition, Ronit Sharma, 48 Kg. also clinched Gold medal in Greco Roman Style wrestling whereas the following Greco Roman Style Wrestlers also clinched Medals for the country: Pradeep Singh (110 kg, Silver) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg, Bronze) The bouts in the remaining 5 weight categories of Women's Wrestling and 3 weight categories of Free Style will be held tomorrow.

The tournament will conclude on June 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

IAEA launches new information system for workers in industrial processes

Global
2
Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

Hubble telescope snaps massive galaxy cluster in Ursa Major

 Global
3
China says it tested missile-interception system

China says it tested missile-interception system

 China
4
Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intestinal epidemic; China reports 109 new COVID cases for June 19 vs 159 days earlier and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea deploys national medical teams to battle intest...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022