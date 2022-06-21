Indian cadet women wrestlers clinch 5 medals in 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship
Mushkan (40 kg, Gold), Shruti (46 kg, Gold), Reena (53 kg, Gold), Savita (61 kg, Gold), Mansi Bhadana (69 kg, Bronze)
Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four Gold and one Bronze medals in the 2021 Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. Bouts in 5 weight categories of women wrestling were held and the following women wrestlers won the medals: Mushkan (40 kg, Gold), Shruti (46 kg, Gold), Reena (53 kg, Gold), Savita (61 kg, Gold), Mansi Bhadana (69 kg, Bronze)
In addition, Ronit Sharma, 48 Kg. also clinched Gold medal in Greco Roman Style wrestling whereas the following Greco Roman Style Wrestlers also clinched Medals for the country: Pradeep Singh (110 kg, Silver) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg, Bronze) The bouts in the remaining 5 weight categories of Women's Wrestling and 3 weight categories of Free Style will be held tomorrow.
The tournament will conclude on June 26. (ANI)
