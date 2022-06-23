Left Menu

James Pattinson parts ways with Melbourne Renegades in final year of contract

Pattinson retired from international cricket last year. He made six appearances in the 2021-22 season where he claimed just three wickets before ending his season early due to managing injuries amid the challenge of the Covid restrictions at the time.

23-06-2022
Former Australia pacer James Pattinson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Australia

Former Australia pacer James Pattinson parted ways and abruptly ended his three-year contract with Melbourne Renegades. Pattinson retired from international cricket last year. He made six appearances in the 2021-22 season where he claimed just three wickets before ending his season early due to managing injuries amid the challenge of the Covid restrictions at the time.

"Unfortunately I could only commit to part of the season given my state and overseas cricket commitments. I'll need to take a break in December to give my body a rest and also want to spend that Christmas period with family. I'd like to thank the Renegades for my time there and wish them all the best for the season," said Pattinson as reported by ESPNcricinfo. Currently, with Nottinghamshire, Pattinson remains contracted to Victoria, for whom he claimed 15 wickets at 31.26 in last season's Sheffield Shield campaign where Victoria finished runners-up.

"We'd like to thank James for his efforts as a Renegade. We understand the position he's in with prioritising his County and State cricketing commitments and appreciate him being upfront with us," said Renegades general manager, James Rosengarten. "With James only being available for part of the season, we feel the best option for us is to utilise this list spot on a player who can fully commit to the Renegades for all of BBL12," he added.

Renegades have finished bottom in the last three seasons following their title success in 2018-19. (ANI)

