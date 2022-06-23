Sports News Roundup: Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV; MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-McIlroy calls Koepka 'duplicitous' for joining LIV

Rory McIlroy described Brooks Koepka as deceitful after the four-times major winner defected to the breakaway LIV Golf Invitational Series on Wednesday, then urged the PGA and European Tours to join forces against the Saudi-backed venture. Koepka, a former world number one, became the latest big name to join the lucrative LIV Series, joining a list that includes six-times major champion Phil Mickelson, former Masters champion Dustin Johnson and former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani strikes out career-high 13 in win

Shohei Ohtani threw eight scoreless innings, allowed just two hits, and struck out a career-high 13 to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. The performance came one night after Ohtani homered twice and drove in eight runs.

Tennis-No ranking points on offer but Wimbledon no exhibition

Wimbledon starts on Monday without Russia's world number one Daniil Medvedev and Belarus's former top-ranked Victoria Azarenka but the grasscourt Grand Slam will hardly feel like an exhibition event despite no ranking points on offer. The 2022 edition of the world's most prestigious tennis tournament will be held without points after organizers decided to ban Russian and Belarussian players from participating following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Tennis-Swiatek seeks to entrench dominance on Wimbledon's lawns

A key element in the appeal of any sport is the presence of a dominant figure -- a benchmark for the rest to aspire to -- and in that respect, women's tennis has been blessed to have Serena Williams as its figurehead. But with the American in her 41st year and back at Wimbledon for a potential farewell after a year out, the worry has been whether any player can fill her shoes.

Navratilova calls out IOC for lack of leadership on the transgender issue

Tennis great and gay rights trailblazer Martina Navratilova has slammed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for its lack of leadership on the issue of the inclusion of transgender athletes in the sport. The issue was brought into focus by last weekend's decision by swimming's governing body FINA to ban athletes who have been through any part of male puberty from elite women's competition.

Tennis-Exhibition matches 'perfect' preparation for Nadal ahead of Wimbledon

Rafa Nadal played his first grasscourt match in three years on Wednesday and the Spaniard says a couple of exhibition games at the Hurlingham Club is the perfect preparation for Wimbledon, where he will bid for a third straight Grand Slam this season. Nadal won the Australian and French Opens back-to-back for the first time and a win at Wimbledon, where the main draw kicks off on Monday, will take him a step closer to becoming the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.

Swimming-US swimmer Alvarez saved from drowning by coach

American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was in danger of drowning after losing consciousness in the pool at the world championships in Budapest on Wednesday before being rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes. Spaniard Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medallist in synchronized swimming, jumped into the pool after she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom at the end of her solo free final routine.

Tennis-A Wimbledon without Federer, McEnroe looks on the bright side

Wimbledon is set to kick off without Roger Federer for the first time in over two decades next week and with the clock ticking down on the Swiss maestro's career John McEnroe said he was grateful for being able to watch him play the sport for so long. Federer, who turns 41 in August, has undergone three knee operations in the last two years and has not played a competitive match since his quarter-final defeat to Hubert Hurkacz at last year's grasscourt Grand Slam.

Rights groups call on Biden to negotiate for WNBA star Griner's release

A coalition of human rights groups on Wednesday called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "make a deal" to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner who has been detained in Russia for months. Griner was taken into custody at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 when a search of her luggage allegedly revealed multiple cannabis oil vape cartridges. She could face up to 10 years in prison.

Tennis-Nadal's calendar Slam bid faces Djokovic challenge on grass

Rafa Nadal's hopes of winning Wimbledon for the first time in over a decade and staying on track for the calendar year Grand Slam will meet a familiar adversary in Novak Djokovic who is bidding to extend his domination at the grasscourt major. For the first time in his career, the Spaniard has won the Australian and the French Open back-to-back and has the chance to become the first man to win all four majors in the same year since Rod Laver achieved the feat in 1969.

(With inputs from agencies.)