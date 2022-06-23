Commencing on June 23, the season will be available for cricketenthusiasts and viewers across India, on the Voot platform for free and can live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Launched in 2016, TNPL has grown to become Tamil Nadu’s premiere Twenty20 cricket league. The league consists of eight teams representing eight districts in Tamil Nadu and will have 32 matches in total. There will be a total of 28 league stage matches followed by four playoff stage matches, Qualifier I, Qualifier II, Eliminator & Finale.

While the opening match for the season between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings will live stream on June 23, the finals will live stream on July 31, at 7:15 pm.

The TNPL 2022 will feature six double-headers with the first match of the day starting at 3:15 p.m. All evening matches will start at 7:15 p.m. (IST). TNPL 2022 will be televised LIVE in English on Star Sports Network. Along with watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The TNPL 2022 league stage matches are scheduled start at Tirunelveli and then the action will shift to Dindigul, Coimbatore and Salem. While the season opener is held at Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunalveli, the finals will be held at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

The TNPL 2022 will feature six double-headers with the first match of the day starting at 3:15 p.m. All evening matches will start at 7:15 p.m. (IST). TNPL 2022 will be televised LIVE in English on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also watch live streaming on voot and Disney+ Hotstar.

TNPL 2022 teams Salem Spartans, Chepauk Super Gillies, LycaKovai Kings, Siechem Madurai Panthers, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, iDreamTiruppurTamizhans SkyExch.net, which has been quite active recently in its sponsorship of various cricketing assignments, is the title sponsor of one of the Participating teams Salem Spartans in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) Some topcricketing leagues, including the ACC Women’s T20 championship 2022, have roped in Skyexch.net as their titled sponsor. Apart from it, the portal has been active worldwide, and recently, Skyexch.net was also the title sponsor of the four-match Women's T20I series between the UAE and Hong Kong.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)