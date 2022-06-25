Left Menu

WU23 3-Nations Tournament: Indian women's football team looks to win against USA

The team had played the first of its two matches against Sweden in the 3-nation tournament, which they lost 1-0

ANI | Updated: 25-06-2022 01:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 01:48 IST
Indian women's football team (Photo: AIFF Media). Image Credit: ANI
Indian women's football team Head Coach Suren Chettri has said that the team will keep up the attack to win the match against USA on Saturday in the WU23 3-nation tournament in Sweden. India will take on the USA in their last encounter in the WU23 tournament.

"If we want to win, we need to score", Coach Chettri mentioned ahead of the game. The team had played the first of its two matches against Sweden in the 3-nation tournament, which they lost 1-0 on the night, and will now follow it up with a match against USA tomorrow.

Despite the fact that the players were disappointed after the loss in their last match against Sweden, Chettri sounded optimistic. "We will play the way we played against Sweden and focus on attacking more this time"

"It was sad to lose the last game but the girls had put up their best effort against the number 2 in World FIFA ranking. We played a really good defending game, whatever skills we had we tried to show on the pitch and we will be doing the same tomorrow", he maintained. One of the players who stood firmed all over 90 minutes into the game but conceded an injury-time goal was Indian goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan.

"Aditi is an experienced player and she played a mature game last day. I would say she had put up all the effort for the team but unfortunately, we lost", Chettri said about Aditi's performance. Aditi also believes in coming back stronger tomorrow. "There are a lot of positives from the last game and the team is motivated to come back even stronger against USA," she said.

"It was disappointing to concede in the last moment but everyone gave their best effort and I am proud of the girls. We understand the difference between the ranking and standard of the play, and hopefully, we will continue to perform well tomorrow as well", Aditi said. Speaking about her own performance against Sweden, she said, "I am really happy with my performance, and the game against Sweden was probably my best game so far. As a senior player, this is the kind of performance you expect from yourself. I am happy that I could contribute to my team against a tough opponent." (ANI)

