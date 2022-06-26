Eng's Emily Arlott ruled out of one-off Test against SA due to COVID

England women's team have been forced to reshuffle their squad ahead of the one-off Test against South Africa with seamer Emily Arlott ruled out of the match due to Covid-19. Uncapped quick Issy Wong is upgraded from the reserve list and into the 13-player squad for the four-day clash that starts in Taunton on Monday and is in contention to claim the spots left vacant by recently retired duo Anya Shrubsole and Katherine Brunt.

"Emily Arlott has been ruled out of England Women's Test match against South Africa and has been replaced in the squad by Issy Wong. Arlott is returning from COVID-19 but is still feeling the after-effects of the infection so has left the group and returned home," tweeted England Cricket. Wong is among a group of players that could earn a Test debut, with fellow seamers Freya Davies and Lauren Bell, batter Emma Lamb and all-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards all a chance of earning a first cap and taking on the Proteas.

Experienced skipper Heather Knight will once again lead the new-look team, with star spinner Sophie Ecclestone and key batter Nat Sciver expected to play a pivotal role in England's prospects during the match. England drew their one-off Test against Australia earlier this year, while South Africa haven't played a red-ball clash since they took on India back in 2014.

Following the one-off Test in Taunton, England will host South Africa in three ODIs and three T20I throughout July. England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver, Issy Wong.

South Africa squad (for Test and ODI series): Sune Luus (c), Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt. (ANI)

