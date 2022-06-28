Left Menu

India post 227 for 7 against Ireland in 2nd T20I

PTI | Malahide | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:46 IST
India post 227 for 7 against Ireland in 2nd T20I
  • Ireland

Opting to bat, India posted 227 for seven in the second and final T20 International against Ireland here on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda top-scored with a 104 while Sanju Samson contributed 77 to take India to the huge total.

For Ireland, Mark Adair took three wickets while Craig Young and Josh Little got two apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 227 for 7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/44, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

