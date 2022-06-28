India post 227 for 7 against Ireland in 2nd T20I

Opting to bat, India posted 227 for seven in the second and final T20 International against Ireland here on Tuesday.

Deepak Hooda top-scored with a 104 while Sanju Samson contributed 77 to take India to the huge total.

For Ireland, Mark Adair took three wickets while Craig Young and Josh Little got two apiece.

Brief Scores: India: 227 for 7 in 20 overs (Deepak Hooda 104, Sanju Samson 77; Mark Adair 3/44, Josh Little 2/38, Craig Young 2/35).

