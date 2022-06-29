Parimatch News to Sponsor Chepauk Super Gillies in Tamil Nadu Premier League

Sixth and latest edition of the popular league started in Tirunelveli on June 23 New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Parimatch News - a sports, e-sports and entertainment outlet that is dedicated to producing high-quality sports coverage and cutting-edge analytics for all sports fans across India - has been announced as the title sponsor of the Chepauk Super Gillies team in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022. The backing of a side from a grass-roots Twenty20 tournament is the latest move by the Parimatch brand to embrace the spirit of India’s national sport, and drive more traffic to its growing platforms. The Tamil Nadu Premier League got underway on June 23 and will conclude with the final on July 31. The Super Gillies has been the most successful team in the league, winning it in three seasons out of five. They are the current champions and will launch their title defence with a match against Nellai Royal Kings, at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli, on an opening day. The league will feature 32 matches played across five-and-a-half weeks. Shared Dmitry Belianin, Chief Commercial Officer, PMI, who works with partners and helps to develop the Parimatch brand, “It gives me great joy to announce Parimatch News as the title sponsor of the Chepauk Super Gillies. This marks another step in our journey to associate the Parimatch brand with Indian cricket at all levels. It is from local and regional tournaments such as the Tamil Nadu Premier League that talent emerges, to graduate and then showcase itself on a larger stage such as the IPL. The 2022 edition promises to return bigger and better, and I wish the Super Gillies all the best!” Besides Chepauk Super Gillies, the league includes seven other teams, including Nellai Royal Kings, Dindigul Dragons, Ruby Trichy Warriors, Madurai Panthers, Salem Spartans, LycaKovai Kings and IDreamTiruppurTamizhans. Six of the 26 match days will feature double-headers, the first of which will start at 3:15 pm and the second at 7:15 pm. All other games will get underway at 7:15 pm. The matches will be played in four cities-Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli. About Parimatch News Parimatch News presents the best and most up-to-date news from across the world of sports. Our website allows you to not only take the plunge into the world of sports but also feel yourself a part of this unrivaled and incredibly absorbing universe. PMI is a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand in the markets of Africa, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. The company provides tech, marketing and communications services for its partners. PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)