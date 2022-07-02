Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Britain's Norrie reaches Wimbledon fourth round for first time

British number one Cameron Norrie sailed into uncharted territory by reaching the fourth round at a Grand Slam for the first time with a comfortable 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over American Steve Johnson at Wimbledon on Friday. The world number 12, who joined compatriot Heather Watson in the last 16, next faces another American in Tommy Paul.

NBA-LaVine, Bulls agree on $215M extension in latest free agency blockbuster

The Chicago Bulls and twice All-Star Zach LaVine on Friday agreed to a $215 million contract extension, the latest blockbuster NBA deal after Nikola Jokic's record $270 million extension with the Denver Nuggets. The five-year deal keeps the guard in Chicago after producing an average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season, helping the Bulls to the post season for the first time since 2017.

Soccer-U.S. prepare for the unexpected ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Back-to-back women's world champions the United States take their first step toward the 2023 tournament on Monday, playing Haiti in their CONCACAF W Championship group stage opener. The eight-team tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, will see the top four finishers qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the overall winner for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

U.S. basketball star Griner goes on trial in Russia on drug charges

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in a court on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday to hear drug charges that could see her serve up to 10 years in a Russian jail. Griner, 31, was formally told at this first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia. She spoke to say she understood the charges. The judge set the next hearing for July 7.

Tennis-Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again

Novak Djokovic clinically disposed of fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as he continued his relentless pursuit of a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 6-0 6-3 6-4 victory on Friday.

The top seed was unplayable in the opening set of his third-round match on Centre Court, taking it in 24 minutes.

Sport-Restrictions on transgender athletes violate Olympic Charter - FIMS chief

Restrictions on athletes who are transgender or with Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) do not respect the principles of the Olympic Charter, International Federation of Sports Medicine (FIMS) president Fabio Pigozzi said on Friday. A raft of sport governing bodies started reviewing their policy on the involvement of transgender athletes in women's sport following last month's ruling by swimming's top body FINA.

Soccer-Former Netherlands player Pauw reveals sexual abuse

Former Netherlands international Vera Pauw said on Friday she was sexually abused by three men employed within Dutch football when she was a player, which she has recently reported to the police feeling that she got no support from the Dutch FA (KNVB). The 59-year-old Pauw, who is now the Ireland women's national team coach, played for the Netherlands from 1984-1998. She then began her coaching career with Scotland women's team, moving to coach the Netherlands in 2004 for six years.

Tennis-Tsitsipas faces early hurdle in high-flying Kyrgios

Stefanos Tsitsipas' new-found love for grass will face a stern test when the Greek fourth seed faces red-hot Nick Kyrgios in their third-round showdown at Wimbledon on Saturday. Tsitsipas won his maiden grasscourt title in Mallorca last week and has carried that form into Wimbledon, showing glimpses of the quality that has helped him triumph on other surfaces.

Tennis-Alcaraz set for more favourable stats after making fourth round

If Carlos Alcaraz has the time to watch replays of his three Wimbledon matches this year he will see one statistic flash up repeatedly -- the Spaniard is the only player among the men's top eight seeds not to reach a Grand Slam semi-final. On Friday's evidence it will not be too long before the 19-year-old forces broadcasters to come up with more favourable stats about his career as reached the last 16 by taking care of tricky German Oscar Otte with a 6-3 6-1 6-2 victory.

Basketball star Griner says she is "keeping the faith" - U.S. diplomat in Moscow

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told U.S. Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Rood at her trial in Moscow that she was "keeping the faith," Rood told reporters after attending the opening session of Griner's trial on narcotics charges. Rood, who attended the session in the Moscow suburb of Xhimki, said she had been able to speak to the WNBA player, who was "as well as can be expected".

