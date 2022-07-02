Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-U.S. prepare for the unexpected ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Back-to-back women's world champions the United States take their first step toward the 2023 tournament on Monday, playing Haiti in their CONCACAF W Championship group stage opener. The eight-team tournament in Monterrey, Mexico, will see the top four finishers qualify for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and the overall winner for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Tennis-Rock-solid De Minaur beats British wildcard Broady to reach last 16

Alex De Minaur proved rock solid as he ended British wildcard Liam Broady's Wimbledon run in the third round on Saturday, winning 6-3 6-4 7-5 to reach the last 16 for the first time. For the second match in succession, the 23-year-old was up against a British left-hander, and as against Jack Draper the 19th seed gave a masterclass of precision hitting.

Cricket-India on Cummins' radar after Australia's Galle win

Australia are on the cusp of a series victory in Sri Lanka and captain Pat Cummins believes the exposure to sub-continental conditions augurs well for their next big target of winning a test series in India next year. Cummins, soon after the team's Ashes victory against England, had announced that Australia must succeed in Asia if they were to become the top test side in the true sense of the term.

Tennis-Gauff suffers earliest Wimbledon exit after defeat by Anisimova

Coco Gauff whacked her head with her racket and repeatedly jabbed her forehead with her long fingernails but no matter what the frustrated American teenager did, she could not find a way to rescue her Wimbledon dreams on Saturday. As one of the most recognised faces at the All England Club, it often feels like Gauff has been competing at the championships for decades.

Motor racing-Sainz takes his first F1 pole at soggy Silverstone

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz took the first pole position of his Formula One career in a wet qualifying for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen alongside him on the front row. The Spaniard set a fastest time of one minute 40.983 seconds, with team mate Charles Leclerc qualifying third. Britain's seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton will start in fifth place for Mercedes on Sunday.

Cycling-Jakobsen wins Tour de France stage two as Van Aert takes yellow

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen claimed the second stage of the Tour de France, a 202.2-km flat ride from Roskilde to Nyborg, in a stunning sprint finish after edging out Wout van Aert and Mads Pedersen on Saturday. Jakobsen's victory was the second in a row for Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, who also enjoyed Yves Lampaert's surprise win in Friday's time trial.

Tennis-Serena conqueror Tan crushes Boulter to make last 16

France's Harmony Tan continued her stellar Wimbledon debut on Saturday to book her maiden fourth-round spot at a Grand Slam, crushing Briton Katie Boulter 6-1 6-1 in just 51 minutes. The 24-year-old Tan proved that her thrilling win over seven-times Wimbledon champion Serena Williams in the opening round was no fluke and she has now won three straight Tour-level matches for the first time in her career.

Tennis-Former champion Halep thumps Frech to reach Wimbledon fourth round

Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep soared into the fourth round of the Championships on Saturday with a commanding 6-4 6-1 victory over Poland's Magdalena Frech. The 30-year-old Romanian, who returned to the All England Club this year for the first time since winning the grasscourt major in 2019, came into match having beaten Frech in both their previous meetings.

Cricket-India's Bumrah hurts England with bat and ball

Jasprit Bumrah wreaked havoc with the bat and blew away England's top order with the ball to put India in a strong position in the rearranged fifth test at Edgbaston on Saturday. England seamer Stuart Broad sent down test cricket's most expensive over, conceding 35 runs in eight deliveries including a wide and a no-ball, after Bumrah's spectacular onslaught.

Motor racing-Chadwick takes sixth successive W Series win

Britain's Jamie Chadwick secured her sixth successive win in the all-female W Series at her home British race on Saturday but said she was still taking nothing for granted as she chases a third title. The victory from pole position at a soggy Silverstone was her fourth of the season and left the 24-year-old, who also won the final two races of last season, 50 points clear at the top.

