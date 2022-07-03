Left Menu

Athlete Parul Chaudhary sets new national record in women's 3000 m event in Los Angeles

57.19 in the women's 3000 m event, surpassing the national record set by Loganathan, who had clocked 9

ANI | Updated: 03-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 18:04 IST
Athlete Parul Chaudhary sets new national record in women's 3000 m event in Los Angeles
Parul Chaudhary. (Photo- SAI Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Athlete Parul Chaudhary has set a new national record in the women's 3000 metres event at the Sunset Tour in Los Angeles, surpassing the six-year-old record of Suriya Loganathan. She clocked 8:57.19 in the women's 3000 m event, surpassing the national record set by Loganathan, who had clocked 9:04.5. Chaudhary was trailing at the fifth spot but gained momentum during the last two laps to earn a third-place finish at the podium.

"#NationalRecord Alert #ParulChaudhary clocked 8:57.19 in women's 3000m at Sunset Tour, LA to set the New NR by breaking the 6-yr old NR (9:04.5) of Suriya Loganathan She was trailing at 5th spot but gained momentum in last 2 laps to finish 3rd on the podium #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Chaudhary's performance comes as a big boost ahead of World Championships, which will be held in Oregon from July 15 to July 24, where she will be competing in the 3000 m steeplechase event.

"Her performance will be a big boost ahead of the World Championships @WCHoregon22(3000m steeplechase is her main event) Many congratulations #IndianSports #Athletics," tweeted SAI Media. Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the athlete on her accomplishment.

"Congratulations to Parul Chaudhary for breaking the 6-yr old NR & setting the new National Record in women's 3000m with a time of 8:57.19 at Sunset Tour, LA! 1st Indian athlete to clock a sub-9 minute time in W-3000m," tweeted Thakur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022