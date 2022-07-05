Cricket-England pull off record chase to level series against India
Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:34 IST
England beat India by seven wickets in the rearranged fifth test to level the series 2-2 at Edgbaston on Tuesday.
Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) forged a 269-run partnership for the unbroken fourth wicket to reach the 378-run target with two sessions to spare.
The five-match series could not be completed last year following COVID-19 cases in the India camp ahead of the final match at Old Trafford.
