Malaysia Masters 2022: Prannoy HS, Parupalli Kashyap make winning start in tournament

Ace Indian shuttler Prannoy HS started off his campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022, defeating France's Brice Leverdez in the first round of the men's singles category here in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday. Playing in court 2, Prannoy won the match by a margin of 21-19, 21-14. Prannoy was dominant throughout the match, defeating his French opponent within two straight games in 42 minutes.

In court 3, India's Parupalli Kashyap defeated Indonesia's Tommy Sugiarto in the first round of the men's singles category. Kashyap defeated his Indonesian opponent by a margin of 21-16, 16-21, 16-21. After losing the first game, Kashyap bounced back to win the next two games, sealing the match for himself.

In court 4, the Indian duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Reddy N Sikki crashed out of the competition, losing to the Indonesian duo of Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma and Amallia Cahaya Pratiwi in the first round of the women's doubles category. The Indian duo lost the game by margins of 21-19, 18-21, 21-16. Ponnappa-Sikki were off to a bad start, losing the first game. The duo then bounced back to win the second game, but lost the final one.

PV Sindhu started her campaign at the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 competition with a win over He Bingjiao of China in the first round of the women's singles category. Playing on court 2, Sindhu won her match by a margin of 21-13, 17-21, 21-15. Sindhu started off well, winning the first game. She lost the second game and bounced back to win the final game to seal the match.

In court 4, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the competition, losing to Kim Ga-eun of South Korea in the first round of the women's singles category. Nehwal lost the match by a margin of 21-16, 17-21, 14-21. Nehwal started well and won the first game. But her South Korean counterpart bounced back to win the next two games, sealing the match.

Earlier on Wednesday, Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth started off his Malaysia Masters 2022 campaign with a thumping win over Guatemala's Kevin Cordon on Wednesday. Playing at Court 3, Praneeth defeated Cordon 21-8, 21-9, in a match that lasted for 26 minutes. The Indian shuttler dominated the proceedings in both the games and stormed into the second round.

On the other hand, India's Sameer Verma lost his first men's singles clash of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 against Taiwan's Chou Tien-Chen. Chou Tien-Chen defeated Verma 10-21, 21-12, 21-14, in a match that lasted for 52 minutes, here at Court 3. Earlier on Tuesday, Malvika Bansod to Malaysia's Goh Jin Wei in the first round of the women's singles category. Playing in court 2, Bansod lost the match by a margin of 21-10, 21-17. Her Malaysian opponent was dominant, winning the match in straight two games.

In court 1, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela lost in the first round to the Malaysian duo of Thinaah Muralitharan and Tan Pearly in the women's doubles category.Later, Prannoy HS will be in action on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)