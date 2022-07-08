NFL-Raiders hire first Black woman team president in NFL history

Left Menu

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in NFL history. The former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman sent a letter to members of the organization announcing her hiring, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Thursday.

The Las Vegas Raiders have named Sandra Douglass Morgan as the team's new president, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in NFL history.

The former Nevada Gaming Control Board chairwoman sent a letter to members of the organization announcing her hiring, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported on Thursday. "I am thrilled to join you as we embark on one of the most exciting times in the history of our organization," Morgan said.

"I look forward to meeting each of you in person over the coming weeks." The Mark Davis-owned team, which moved from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020, has seen turnover in the position recently.

Marc Badain abruptly left the role after 30 years with the organization one year ago and was replaced by Dan Ventrelle, who was fired in May. "Let me be clear -- I am not here to avoid or sidestep problems or concerns that need to be addressed," Morgan said.

"I've given long and thoughtful consideration to joining you, and I've done so because I believe in the promise of the Raiders. "Most importantly, I believe in your core values of integrity, community, and commitment to excellence. I will expect you to embody those and to hold me accountable to doing the same."

A news conference was expected to be held on Thursday at Allegiant Stadium.

