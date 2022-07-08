Left Menu

Soccer-Ronaldo to miss Man United tour to Thailand and Australia

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia after being given time off to deal with a family issue, a source at the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 00:44 IST
Soccer-Ronaldo to miss Man United tour to Thailand and Australia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia after being given time off to deal with a family issue, a source at the Premier League club said on Thursday. The 37-year-old Portuguese's future at Old Trafford has been the subject of intense speculation after he reportedly told the club of his desire to leave in order to play in the Champions League next season.

The source, however, maintained that the Portugal international, who has a year left on his contract, is not for sale. United's tour gets underway against Liverpool in Bangkok on July 12 before games against Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace. They also face Aston Villa in Perth on July 23.

It is unclear when Ronaldo will rejoin the squad. Ronaldo scored 24 goals in all competitions for United last season as they finished sixth in the league and missed out on Champions League qualification.

They kick off the new campaign at home against Brighton & Hove Albion on Aug. 7 in manager Erik ten Hag's first competitive game in charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022