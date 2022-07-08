Left Menu

Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu bows out, loses to Tai Tzu-ying in quarter-finals

Tzu-ying bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.

ANI | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:36 IST
PV Sindhu (Photo: BAI/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after losing to Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals. Playing on Court 2, Tai Tzu-ying worked her opponent around before drawing an error. She bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.

In the next game, Sindhu fought back and played aggressively to claim it 21-12. With this, Sindhu forced the decider. Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-ying's fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.

The Indian put up a strong fight but lost 12-21. Another fantastic performance from Tzu-ying and she increased her head-to-head record against the Indian 17-5.

Later in the day, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will take the Court against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama to seal his place in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022. (ANI)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

