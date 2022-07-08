Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu bows out, loses to Tai Tzu-ying in quarter-finals
Tzu-ying bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.
Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu crashed out of the ongoing Malaysia Masters 2022 on Friday after losing to Tai Tzu-ying in the quarter-finals. Playing on Court 2, Tai Tzu-ying worked her opponent around before drawing an error. She bagged the first game 21-13 in 14 minutes.
In the next game, Sindhu fought back and played aggressively to claim it 21-12. With this, Sindhu forced the decider. Sindhu started the decider well and was in the game even at the break but seemed like she started getting frustrated by Tzu-ying's fightback and her own fine margins with challenges.
The Indian put up a strong fight but lost 12-21. Another fantastic performance from Tzu-ying and she increased her head-to-head record against the Indian 17-5.
Later in the day, Indian shuttler HS Prannoy will take the Court against Japan's Kanta Tsuneyama to seal his place in the semifinals of the Malaysia Masters 2022. (ANI)
